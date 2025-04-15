Mystery Writers Forum April 23

Joan Muyskens Pursley

Three Robson authors will be featured in our April 23 Authors’ Forum to be held in the library from 2 to 3:30 p.m. They are Stan Briney, Lee Figueriedo (whose pen name is Leon Dalton), and Liz Lipperman (writes as Lizbeth Lipperman).

Stan Briney and his wife Priscilla moved here about three years ago. A man of many talents, Stan had a 30-year career in both academic and clinical medicine, with a specialty in radiology. Then in 1995, he began a second career—this one in cattle ranching, art, and writing. Six of his seven books are in our library. His art can be found in private collections, corporate offices, schools and universities, and in the Professional Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs.

“My interest in Western American history and wildlife has prompted a vast range of subjects for my art and books,” Stan tells us. “To depart realism, I strive to always keep my reader directly alongside my character so they, too, experience my character’s described emotions and response instantly, whenever and wherever that might be.”

Lee Figueriedo is a decorated Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force for nearly 10 years. His professional career spans more than 40 years. It includes work in various industries as an engineer and later as a regional technical recruiting manager at numerous government-affiliated companies such as Texas Instruments in the U.S., Bell Helicopter International in Iran, and national research laboratories in Texas and California.

He and his wife Belynda have three sons. “The eldest, Erik, is a lieutenant colonel in the USAF,” Lee tells us. “Adam is a promotional analyst for GameStop, and Evan, the youngest, is a financial analyst with Fidelity Investments.”

Lee is a world traveler and an avid writer of poems and short stories. The Agents is his first novel. It takes you to the covert operations and seedy, often brutal world of international terrorists.

Liz Lipperman was raised in a small town in Ohio, the eighth of nine children. She graduated from nursing school and worked as a registered nurse for many years. “When I could no longer ignore the characters talking in my head,” she tells us, adding, “No, I’m not on medication,” she went back to school, earned a professional arts degree, and began work on her first novel.

“As most writers will agree, raising a family and working a full-time day job is a challenge when you’re trying to bring your characters to life,” says Liz, who is married to her high school sweetheart Dan. “Four beautiful grandchildren later, I wouldn’t change a thing in my journey. Well, that is not quite true,” she admits. She would change rejection letters. It was eight years after the completion of her first book that she sold one. However, since then, she has had 17 of her books published.

All Robson residents are welcome to this discussion, which is sure to be fun. For information on additional upcoming library and Friends of the Library events, visit www.RobsonLibrary.org.