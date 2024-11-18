Frances Hackley

Welcome in the new year at the New Year’s Eve Dinner/Dance Celebration, sponsored by the Music Club. It will be a great evening of tasty food, great entertainment, and fabulous friends. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with a cash bar at the ready. Your meal, served at 7 p.m., will be salad, dinner rolls, French-roasted London broil, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans with caramelized onions, and for dessert, chocolate lava cake. Your special wine for the table can be ordered by contacting Tom Maxwell at [email protected].

Work off your meal by getting on the dance floor, with entertainment provided by The K. Ellingson Group. Back by popular demand, the K. Ellingson Group performs jazz, pop, blues, country, and swing music to entertain their audiences around the world! It will be a perfect way to bring in the new year. It’s a great deal: good dinner, dessert, coffee, toast, and entertainment for just $85 a ticket. There’s no better place to spend the evening celebrating the new year with friends, family, and neighbors, and just minutes from your front door. Never leave the Ranch, where there is no charge for parking! The ball drop is at 11 p.m. EST.

With 2025 being the Year of the Snake, this opportunity could slither away. Do not let that happen. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 13! Tickets are on sale until Dec. 13 via PayPal ($88) on our website rrmusicclub.com. Clubhouse sales ($85) begin Nov. 18 through Dec. 13 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. For ticket sales information, contact Linda Kurita at [email protected].

The Music Club continues to support Borman Elementary Orchestra. Please consider helping these young musicians continue in their musical quest. Go to our website rrmusicclub.com for more information on how to donate and for all the information on the Music Club and its choir of talented folks.

The Music Club is holding auditions for its fabulous choir on Monday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Grill. You must contact Susan Lueders at [email protected] for registration.