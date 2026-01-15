NxNW Wraps up 2025

Cherlyn Conway

As you read this article, the holiday lights will have already been taken down, and the Christmas trees, nativity scenes, reindeer, snowflakes, greeting cards, and neighborhood welcome signs will have all been secured away for a long winter’s nap.

Even with the temperature reaching 82 degrees at the time of this writing, on the streets of Osprey, Brant, Cinnamon, and Willet, holiday magic remained vibrant. The holiday sign welcomed everyone to the NxNW neighborhood, continuing to spread cheer.

The hustle and bustle of this season has not stopped or slowed down the monthly events like bunco, bocce, Ladies Whine Chat, men’s ROMEO (Robson Old Men Eating Out) breakfast, potlucks, Wine Club, and Cigar Club. A new ladies Mah Jongg group was recently started, and the most recent Drinks on the Driveway on our street was on the Classic Car neighborhood’s drive-by.

NxNW continues to be one of the most giving neighborhoods. The annual Support Our Troops Veterans Day Silent Auction was held, and we contributed wine for the Wine Pull and made cash donations. NxNW even has a front porch drop-off box at 11905 Willet Way for flags that need to be retired and disposed of properly. The Coat Collection box stayed full, as we collected more than 40 new coats of all styles and sizes for the RR Motorcycle Club’s annual Denton County Coats 4 Kids drive.

The Jamisons opened their climate-controlled garage for neighborhood dance lessons. This year, Jay Gallacher donated his time and talent to teach couples waltz lessons. Jeannette Elliott and Cherlyn Conway shared their moves to teach line dance lessons. Everyone’s hard work paid off, and we looked so good, we just might take our act out on the road!

The annual Holiday/Christmas Sock Party, with shoes being left at the door at the Summers’ house, was held on Dec. 7. There was a full house sharing food, drinks, fun, and laughter, the sock police, and, of course, the stealing of gifts with the gift exchange and prizes for the most festive and fun socks. On Dec. 8 trays of cookies could be seen going up and down the neighborhood at the annual Cookie Exchange. Betty Crocker would be so proud!

Our last event for 2025 was the neighborhood NxNW “Sparkles for the Holiday” party on Dec. 16 in the clubhouse ballroom. About 60 friends and neighbors came together dressed in bling and shared a delicious meal, drinks, and door prizes. Those who participated in “share something about yourself no one knows” contributed fun facts, and the night wrapped up with everyone showing off their newly acquired dance moves.

Our little section of the Ranch has experienced many changes this year. We mourn the loss of cherished neighbors but treasure the memories they left behind. As some homes changed hands, we welcome new neighbors and friends, sharing our love and ensuring they know they’ve chosen the right section of Robson Ranch to call home.

From all of us in NxNW, we wish you all the best in 2026!