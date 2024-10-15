Susan Coberly

The Oklahoma State University Alumni Club at Robson Ranch held an event on Sept. 9 at the home of Sue Coberly. Everyone enjoyed seeing old friends and meeting new ones as we visited with each other, sharing memories of our time at OSU. Derrick Davies, Jana Duffy, and Kaci Newton of the OSU Foundation and Gillian Clinton of the Alumni Association shared with us how bright the future of Oklahoma State is under the leadership of President Dr. Shrum. They also shared OSU activities happening here in North Texas in the future. President Shrum said to look for major announcements during Homecoming weekend, Nov. 1–2.

For more information about Oklahoma State activities or the club at Robson, contact Sue Coberly at [email protected].