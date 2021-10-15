Pilot Knob Rotary Club at Robson Ranch

Karen McDaniels

Pilot Knob Rotary spent time this summer working on service projects in our community and letting people know what we do. In June and July, we led a five-club project at Good Samaritan-Denton Village that built a Monarch Migration Waystation. We planted 90 native Texas plants that attract not only Monarch butterflies but other pollinators such as bees, hummingbirds, and more than 60 different species of regional butterflies. September and October are when Monarchs migrate through our area as they return to Mexico for the winter.

We also provided the water and sliced watermelon to Robson residents who joined the Firecracker 5k run and for the first time, we marched in the annual Robson July 4 parade.

Pilot Knob Rotary participated at the Women’s Club Home and Garden Show. We handed out two hundred packets of bluebonnet seeds, courtesy of the Town of Argyle Municipal Development District and raffled off a basket of garden related paraphernalia.

We were excited to participate in the Robson Ranch Business Expo on Sept. 18. Many current as well as new and future Robson residents visited our booth to hear about Rotary’s work and to enter our raffle for a spectacular Wine Basket and a Spa Basket.

Now that fall has arrived, we will continue to have our blood drives with our partners at Carter BloodCare. Plans are in place to partner with five other Denton Rotary clubs in late October to repair and repaint the house of Interfaith Ministries on Elm Street in Denton.

We are honored to welcome District 64 Representative Lynn Stucky, Texas House of Representatives, as our speaker on Nov. 12.

And since it wouldn’t be the holidays without a little “magic” for children, we will be co-hosting a concert in December for the benefit of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Denton County. Watch for details in the November Pioneer Press!

Interested in learning more about Rotary? Pilot Knob Rotary meets Fridays at The Wildhorse Grill in The Boardroom from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. We also have members who attend via our Zoom link if they can’t be with us in person. For more information on how you can join us at one of our meetings, contact Karen McDaniels at [email protected] or 512-577-6149.