Play Your Best Pool: Staying Relaxed and Positive When Not at the Shooting Table

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

We all miss shots and play dumb shots. It happens to all of us, and we get mad or down on ourselves. The difference between the better players and the weaker players is how well they control their emotions and actions when they are not shooting.

Over the years I have seen many opponents self-destruct and lose the game or match because of what they do when they are not shooting at the table. Lose your cool and lose the game/match. One time I remember that I was playing in a championship match and my opponent missed an easy 8–ball. While I was running out, he broke down his stick, thus forfeiting the match. I left myself a tough bank on the 8–ball, but I never shot it because he had already forfeited the match.

When you do anything wrong, let it go and clear your mind as quickly as possible. When you sit down you need to use this time to prepare yourself for your next turn at the table. A post miss shot checklist: Take your cue out of your hands. Don’t stare at your opponent or table. Sit in your chair. Clear your mind. Don’t think of your last shot, let it go. Think of something positive. Take slow deep breaths to keep your adrenaline levels down and also your heart rate down. Smile and be happy as you can.

I had many opponents tell me that they felt pressure, because I was so relaxed and positive even though I was down on the score to them. When you don’t give up on the match, and you don’t give into your emotions it puts a lot of pressure on your opponent, even when they are a head in the match. Positive attitudes can help win games, matches, and tournaments.

Contact me or my partner and fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about our classes and mentorship programs. Email us at shootyourbestpool@gmail.com or call 623-377-0042. Learn more at BilliardUniversity.com.