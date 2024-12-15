Playing Cornhole Outside the Ranch

Rosemary “Killer” Myers-Neagli

Cornhole (sometimes referred to as toss or bags) was first patented in 1883 by Heyliger de Windt, which had most of the features of modern cornhole but used a square hole. The ACA (American Cornhole Association), established in 2003, developed and published the initial official cornhole rules, and their mission was to popularize the sport for all ages and skill levels. In 2015 Stacey Moore founded the ACL (American Cornhole League), which created all the online software and apps (Scoreholio) used today to facilitate the smooth running of leagues and tournaments. Today, playing cornhole has become nationally and internationally popular.

Here at Robson Ranch, our 338 cornholers play on Friday evenings in the Cimarron gymnasium. Most of us threw our first bag ever here on the Ranch. Two teams of two people (termed “partners”) stand at opposite cornhole boxes. Players pitch their bags in an underhand motion from one side of the board to the opposite board. We play three games consisting of six frames each, and each team throws four bean bags, and a score is assigned after the eighth bag lands on the board. Cornhole bags that either land on the board (one point) or into the hole (three points) are added, and any bags off the board are zero points. One frame concludes when both teams have thrown their eight bags at both ends of the board, and at the conclusion of the sixth frame, the team with the highest points wins that match.

Several RR residents who have advanced their cornhole skills also play in a more competitive Texas State League. The closest event to the Ranch is the FTW-TCL (Fort Worth Texas Cornhole League) held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Mule Barn Sports Bar and Grill located in Justin, Texas. Our RR residents play with all age groups (as young as 12 years old), at either the “Social” or the “Competitive” skill levels. Each player can download the ACL phone app to not only follow their scores on the Scoreholio software, but all players across the USA who play in the state leagues. All participants play six games with as many frames required until one team reaches 21 points scored. I have watched some games compete to 22 frames before a team reaches the magic number 21.

This past November two RR teams were crowned FTW-TCL Social Division fall league champions. Paul Dorwaldt and Marc Busboom took first place, and the team of Tony Buiniski and Tom Neagli finished in second place. This is the first time RR senior players have dominated playing in an all-age group league. Mark and Tom reported to me that their “winnings” will pay for the winter FTW-TCL season (starting Dec. 12), plus a “beer” during the evening games! The upcoming FTW-TCL winter league will include seven RR residents. Good luck, RR tossers!