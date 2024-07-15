Portrait of a Patriot

Lynne Kelsey

You may have seen notices for the Robson Ranch Conservatives (RRC) meetings held on the third Wednesday of each month and wondered, why do we need that club? That’s the question that was put to club founder and eight-year resident Steve Sullivan.

Steve, a UNT graduate who had a varied career that included playing football for the New York Jets, working in financial management, and owning an insurance agency, states that he started paying attention to local politics around the 2004 election. He saw politicians who were running as conservatives but who did not govern as such, and he realized that many people, even native Texans, were not aware of the inner workings of our state’s politics and that folks arriving from other states needed this vital information. A small group of like-minded friends met, and the RRC was the result.

Giving voters a thorough understanding of current issues from a conservative viewpoint is the main goal of the organization. The club does not endorse candidates but will support a candidate they feel best represents a truly conservative point of view. No dues are required to be a member and attend meetings, since much of the cost of email and the website have been covered by donations, and the door prizes awarded at monthly meetings are donated by members.

Steve will not have to worry about those technology costs for at least another year, however, thanks to a surprise gift from some of his members. At the June meeting, Lisa Gollihar rendered him speechless (an accomplishment!) when she presented him with a plaque honoring his contributions, along with a check for $1,000 given by those grateful members to cover the club’s operating expenses, plus a size 3XL T-shirt from the Republican candidate for Texas House, Andy Hopper.

Going forward, Steve says that the club will continue to provide speakers who can give unique insight into conservative Texas politics. Past speakers have included Allen West, Rafael Cruz, and Michael Quinn Sullivan, Steve’s son and editor of Texas Scorecard. Steve also pointed out that, thanks to technology, voters have easy access to organizations that provide a wealth of information. A list of links is available at the bottom of every club email.

When they’re not involved in RRC activities, Steve and his wife Ellen enjoy traveling the USA, playing bocce, going to UNT football games, and spending time with their six grandchildren. He is also active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Denton County middle and high schools, as well as UNT. As a native Texan born in Wichita Falls, Steve’s love for the state is unquestionable, and his passion has resulted in a club that consistently supplies outstanding information for its members.