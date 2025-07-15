Relishing Pickleball: The Art of Blocking

David Zapatka



Last month we discussed how to beat the bangers. Blocking at the kitchen line was a key strategy. This article will pick up with that focus.



Consider these strategies to improve your blocking skills.



1. You know the hard shot is coming. Be prepared, knees bent, relaxed, eyes on the ball, paddle out in front of you in the ready position. Get low. You can react more quickly when down low and ready.



2. Hit the ball out in front of your body. Have your arm extended, paddle up, out in front of you prepared to hit the next shot. You might even point at the ball as it moves around the court. This will ensure your paddle is up and ready, facing the action, prepared for when it comes your direction. Blocking can be offensive or defensive. Offensively, you can block to the opponents’ baseline keeping them back and off their kitchen line. Defensively, you can soften your grip and drop the ball into the kitchen causing your opponents to race to the kitchen for the next shot and forcing them to hit up on the ball from below the top of the net. This resets the point and neutralizes their power.



3. Remember to keep your paddle slightly closed to block the ball toward the opponents’ feet when blocking offensively. It’s the opposite when you are hitting soft into the kitchen. Open the paddle face to place the ball in the kitchen close to the net.



4. Loosen your grip when dropping the ball into the kitchen. This means holding the paddle more in your fingers and less in the palm of your hand. This will give you the deft touch you need to control the ball and hit a soft, accurate shot.



5. Think ahead while watching the opponent prepare to hit his shot. The opponent’s position in the court, angle of their paddle and length of their backswing will give you clues as to what shot they are planning to hit. The farther back in the court they are, the more likely it is coming hard. A closed-faced paddle position means more topspin and speed. An open-faced paddle position means more underspin and less speed. Longer backswings mean more pace. Shorter backswings mean less pace.



6. Block shots have few moving parts. Your head and body should be still. Don’t engage your wrist. Your stroke should be short with little to no backswing. It’s more of a punch with a follow-through than it is a swing. Use it to keep the opponents back or to neutralize their power with a short drop shot.



Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment, or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at dzapatka@wbhsi.net.

