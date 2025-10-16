Relishing Pickleball: What to Look for in a Paddle

David Zapatka

Reader Ann Howard writes, “Hi David, been reading your column in Robson Ranch Views. I’m a 3.5 player, in my 70s, and got a new paddle almost three years ago. I play regularly two to three times per week. I have been making more mistakes than usual and wondering if it’s me, the paddle, or both? I’m an aggressive player. Enclosed is a photo of my present paddle. Would prefer not to buy another Selkirk paddle. So, what do I look for in a new paddle?”

Many players face this dilemma. Included is my excerpted reply to Ann.

“Hi Ann. I am also in my 70s and have given this topic much thought. I want power and control. I want to be aggressive and consistent.

“Paddles wear out. The biggest problem with my paddles is the edge guard coming loose. If it moves even the slightest from the surface, it’s loose. The glue that holds it on fails after a while. When this happens, your paddle is compromised and performance is sporadic. When this happens to me, I return it to the manufacturer if it’s soon enough, or in your case, three years, I buy a new one. Secondly, the core of the paddles breaks down with use. They become erratic and inconsistent. This also means it’s time for a new paddle. You may have experienced either or both of these.

“With more experience, I’ve learned it’s much more important to me to keep the ball in play and consistently place it in the areas of the court where my opponents are challenged and not just look for more power. With that in mind, I have purchased paddles with more control and a larger sweet spot. Below is a guide to choosing paddles. I hope you find my comments and this guide helpful.”

There are so many paddle choices. Though paddles may look similar, they are not alike. Use this checklist to help you make your purchase.

1. Finding consistency is at the top of the list. Consistency means control. Try various lightweight paddles to find what is comfortable and controllable.

2. Power is next. You want to find a paddle that gives you the “pop” you want while being able to control where the ball is hit. Balance this power with consistency.

3. Spin has become more important in recent years. Find a paddle with a gritty (USA Pickleball approved) surface and learn to use topspin, underspin, and sidespin. Once again, try paddles to see what works for you.

4. Buy a paddle with a large sweet spot: Read the paddle description and ask for guidance when you purchase your paddle. Find one that suits you.

5. Retailers often have demo paddles you can try. Ask friends for recommendations and try their paddles.

Have a question about pickleball? Want to know more about the sport, the rules, equipment, or have some pickilicious news you would like to share with our pickleball community? Email David Zapatka at dzapatka@wbhsi.net.