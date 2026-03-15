Residents Prepare to Go for the Gold!

2025 Basketball Free Throw Competition 2025 Olympics bocce players

The 2026 Robson Ranch Olympics is set for May 23 through June 20.

Excitement is building across the community as the Living Well Committee announces the return of the highly anticipated 2026 Robson Ranch Olympics, taking place from May 23 through June 20.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with approximately 20 different activities and competitions designed to bring neighbors together for four weeks of fun, fitness, and friendly competition. Final dates and times are currently being coordinated, and residents are encouraged to watch for updates on the Living Well Committee website at rrlwc.weebly.com.

The Olympic festivities will officially kick off on May 23 with a community-wide 3-mile walk, setting the tone for a month filled with energy and enthusiasm.

Throughout the Games, participants can take part in a variety of monthly events, including cycling, exercise classes, lap swim and walking, and walk/run challenges, scheduled from May 23 through June 15. Individual competitive events will take place June 5 through June 20, offering opportunities for residents of all abilities to join in the action.

Participation in one—or all—of the Olympic events is just $25 per person. Registration includes an official 2026 Robson Ranch Olympics T-shirt and admission to the celebratory Awards Luncheon on Saturday, June 20, at noon.

Registration will be held in the clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates: Monday, April 20; Wednesday, April 22; Friday, April 24; Monday, April 27; Wednesday, April 29; and Friday, May 1.

Residents are encouraged to register early and be part of this community-wide celebration of health, wellness, and camaraderie.

Whether you are aiming for a personal best, trying something new, or simply enjoying the spirit of the Games, the 2026 Robson Ranch Olympics offer something for everyone.

Mark your calendars and get ready to join your neighbors in going for the gold!