Road Runner Travel Club—Oklahoma City and Clydesdales!

Karen Lyons

When was the last time you visited a Clydesdale Horse Ranch? You can, this November, with the Road Runners Travel Club. Horse trips with the Road Runners have always been popular, but they never have visited a ranch full of Clydesdales!

On Nov. 2, the first stop on the two-day trip on Premiere Drives Global Deluxe Motorcoach will be the historic Chickasaw Cultural Center. You will experience Native American history and culture through interactive performances, reenactments, demonstrations, collections, and exhibits on the 184-acre campus. Enjoy the Chickasaw Special lunch, included with admission. It is a culinary adventure that takes you to a time when Chickasaw lived off the land. Share in the Chickasaw people’s passion, walk through their past, and look to their future—all in one incredible location.

Next stop is the Express Clydesdales Ranch, home to the gentle giants, Clydesdales, and Percherons. A guided tour will take you into two beautiful historic barns, restored by Amish carpenters from Shipshewana, Ind. You will view the grand horses in the pasture atop a hill that overlooks Yukon, Okla., on the historic Chisholm Trail.

After checking into the hotel (Renaissance OKC Downtown Bricktown Hotel), rest, relax, and freshen up before enjoying an evening at leisure. Remington Park Thoroughbred Racing & Casino is only a short drive away. The motorcoach will provide roundtrip to and from Remington. Bricktown is within walking distance of your hotel. Take a ride on the riverboat or enjoy dinner at your choice of several nearby restaurants.

Before returning to the Ranch, you will visit the First American Museum and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, a place of quiet reflection, healing, and hope. Exclusive to RRRR: Includes exclusive tour of Collections & Archives, home to millions of documents, artifacts, and photographs. Visit with a First Person (a survivor, family member of victim, first responder, or someone closely related to tragedy). The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is the last stop before traveling home.

Included are your hotel, tips, local taxes, and admissions to all venues. As with all Road Runner trips, driver and tour guide gratuities are included in the trip price of $439 per person.

Contact Birona at 985-807-4532 or [email protected] for more information, or visit our website, www.rrrrclub.com.

