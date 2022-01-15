Road Runners Ready for 2022

Karen Lyons

Mark your calendars now to attend the Road Runner annual meeting in the clubhouse on Jan. 26. Our travel Partners will be on hand to announce exciting new trips for 2022 and 2023. The doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar and appetizers for everyone to enjoy. You must be a member of Road Runners to attend. Visit our website for information on how to join.

The club was busy in December. We had several groups that traveled to the Smokey Mountain Holiday that started in Nashville and ended up in Asheville, N.C., at the Biltmore by way of Gatlinburg. They stayed at the Nashville Gaylord and Gatlinburg Margaritaville Resort. The groups returned after enjoying the holiday season visiting many attractions.

On Dec. 12, 50 members traveled to Downtown Dallas on a deluxe motor coach for one of the most popular trips. They were filled with the holiday spirit as they enjoyed the Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops Concert at the Myerson. Before the concert, all enjoyed a delicious buffet. This is just a wonderful trip, great food, excellent music, and we left the driving to Premiere Drives Global!

There is still room on several day trips with Premiere Drives Global. Call Birona at 214-794-6333 to reserve your spot now. The space will fill up soon, so do it now!

March 5, Bushes and Meadows: Visit SMU’s Meadows Museum and the Bush Library with lunch on your own. $109 per person

March 29, Waco and Homestead Heritage: Have fun exploring the Magnolia Silos, Spice Village, Downtown Waco, Homestead Heritage, and more with lunch on our own. $79 per person

April 14, Blue Bonnet Trails: Enjoy a guided tour on a luxury motorcoach through the famous Texas Bluebonnet Trails, with lunch on your own in historic Waxahachie. $89 per person

As with all Premiere Drives Global trips, the cost includes their professional tour director and all gratuities.

The Road Runners will be busy starting in March and throughout all of 2022. Over 100 members will be leaving on March 3 for the Road Runner’s annual Winter Cruise. This year they will be on the Celebrity Equinox traveling to the Grand Cayman Islands, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao. Over 60 members have already booked for the 2023 Winter Cruise in February 2023 on the brand-new Celebrity Beyond. Brandt has incentives on this cruise if you sign up before April. Call Brandt Travel at 703-715-2910 or visit our website at www.rrrrclub.com for more information.

There is still room on a few Brandt Travel trips for 2022. Sign up now to reserve your spot.

July 16-22, Rocky Mountain First Passage to the West

Aug. 3-10, Iceland Land of Fire and Ice

Aug. 21-28, American Cruise Lines Columbia and Snake River Cruise

Oct. 3-15, Celebrity Canada/New England Cruise

For more information on the cruise, trips, and incentives provided by Brandt, please visit our website rrrrclub.com or contact Brandt at 703-715-2910.