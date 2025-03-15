Road Runners Take Caribbean by Storm

Angela Meyer

One hundred forty Robson Ranch residents sailed Feb. 15 on Celebrity Cruises on our annual winter cruise. We toured Bimini, the Dominican Republic, and Key West. Neighborhood gatherings/dinners were held on the ship, and Brandt Travel hosted a party for all travelers as we set sail. If you are interested in joining us for our next Winter Cruise (Feb. 22-29, 2026) on the new Celebrity Xcel, their latest Edge Class ship, check out our website rrrrclub.com. The 7-night adventure is roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale and stops in the Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas.

Not a large ship cruiser? No problem! The Road Runners also offer an annual river cruise. Our 2025 cruise on the Porto River is sold out, but we have a lovely Viking River Cruise from Lyon to Avignon this September hosted by Brandt Travel. Our 2026 annual River Cruise leaves April 26, 2026, and sails from Amsterdam to Basel on the Rhine River. You can get more information on these cruises, as well as all our local, regional, national, and international adventures, on our website www.rrrrclub.com.

New Local Adventures

We have recently partnered with Dan Dipert Tours to bring our members a number of day trips this spring and early summer. Join us April 24 for a North Texas Wine Tour, May 14 for a trip to Clark Gardens and Mineral Wells, and July 24 to test your luck at Winstar Casino. Information can be found on our website www.rrrrclub.com.