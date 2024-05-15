Robson Ranch Chi Omegas Celebrate Founders’ Day

Consie Javor

On April 5, 129 years ago, Chi Omega Fraternity was established at the University of Arkansas by four young women and one dentist. For 129 years, our Sisterhood has united women, forged friendships, and fostered community.

Chi Omega sisters from Robson Ranch and surrounding areas met to celebrate this milestone at the home of Jan Utzman. We feasted on a delicious salad and baked potato bar, shared college memories, and related how being a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity has helped to shape our lives. Being a part of the Chi Omega Sorority continues to influence our lives and allows us to meet and bond with new sisters.

Robson Ranch Chi Omegas meet for an informal lunch at the Wildhorse Grill every first Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Our group consists of sisters from various universities throughout the United States. We welcome all members of Chi Omega Sorority to join us.

If you would like more information, contact Consie Javor at [email protected].