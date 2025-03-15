Robson Ranch Choir Bring Broadway Hits in April

Robin Brewton

The Robson Ranch Choir is set to enchant audiences with a spectacular concert featuring beloved Broadway hits on April 12 and 13. This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable evening of music, showcasing the talent and passion of the choir members, all of whom are residents of the vibrant Robson Ranch community.

Under the direction of renowned director Dr. Arturo Ortega and accompanied by Paul Lees, the choir has been rehearsing diligently to prepare a diverse selection of songs from iconic musicals. From the timeless classics of A Chorus Line and Hair to contemporary favorites from Hamilton, The Lion King, and Wicked, the concert aims to cater to a wide array of musical tastes.

“We’re excited to bring a little bit of Broadway magic to Robson Ranch,” said Dr. Ortega. “Our members have put their hearts into this performance, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”

The concerts will take place at the Robson Ranch clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 13. Tickets are available for purchase at the Robson clubhouse March 31 through April 11 (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.), as well as on the club’s website www.rrmusicclub.com via PayPal from March 17 through April 9.

Join the Robson Ranch Choir for a night filled with song, laughter, and the spirit of Broadway right in your own backyard!