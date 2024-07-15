Robson Ranch Choir Did It on the Diamond

Frances Hackley

The Robson Ranch Choir was invited to sing the national anthem at the RoughRiders baseball game. The group of 50 singers packed up and ventured off the Ranch and headed off to Frisco for the 6:05 p.m. game start time on May 26. Director Dr. Arturo Ortega and our accompanist Paul Lees were also there to direct the singers. The choir was honored to be asked, and the anthem came off without a hitch. The RoughRiders also invited a club member to throw the first pitch. Frances Hackley was chosen. Thankfully, she threw the pitch right into the catcher’s mitt, averting embarrassment for her or the Music Club. The event was also a fundraiser for the Music Club. Tickets were offered at a discounted rate, and $5 was donated to the club for every ticket sold. The entire section reserved for us was nearly filled with friends and families of Robson who support our club. Thank you to all who came to support us and enjoyed America’s pastime.

The club sponsored a Singo Songo Music Bingo on June 11. Four lucky winners received $50 Verf’s, $50 Lambeau’s, and $50 Shoal Creek gift cards and car detail by Huffines of Corinth. It was a fun way to spend a couple of hours listening to great music, bringing back special memories.

The Music Club welcomed back to the Ranch the Denton Community Band for a 4th of July Musical Extravaganza. The band plays a wonderful assortment of patriotic tunes with a chance for folks to sing along. The performance has been a longtime staple the community has enjoyed for many years. It was an awesome way to spend an hour listening to America’s treasured national tunes.

Watch for our next Singo Songo Music Bingo on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. in the clubhouse ballroom. Four great prizes will be awarded. Game cards will again be $10. Bring family, friends, and neighbors for a fun afternoon of music and a chance to be the winner.

Start thinking of your costume for our Scaryoke Karaoke Dance on Oct. 25. This is always a Ranch favorite. You don’t want to miss seeing all the fabulous folks in their costumes. It will be a frightfully fun time whether you choose to dress or come as you are (hopefully, with something on).

On Nov. 11 the Choir sings two concerts for Veterans Day. Mark your calendar for this, as the veterans tribute is always extremely well done.

Kelsey Rae & 2b1 is coming back on Nov. 16. She has been touring the country and is making a stop here in her home state.

Then it’s Christmas Concerts on Dec. 21 and 22. Your favorite holiday tunes will warm your little hearts and lift your spirits.

The Music Club is excited to host the New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. Watch for more details to come.

Please go to our website, rrmusicclub.com, for all concerts and events.