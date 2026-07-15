Robson Ranch Raises Over $13,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association

Lea Ann Kirby

Robson Ranch held the Annual Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament on June 20. This year the Robson Ranch Community raised over $13,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. All monies received went directly to the Alzheimer’s Association. The contributions came from golfers and non-golfers all over the Ranch and we appreciate and thank all of our generous Robson Ranch residents and golfers for such generous donations for this cause.

Much thanks go to the Golf Tournament Organizer—Alice Wright and her committee and our Director of Golf, Craig Pullen, for being able to accommodate 143 players on a Saturday with 8 a.m. shotgun tee times. This was a “play for the cause” event with no formal format—it consisted of four person teams playing golf and donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Thanks again to all who donated, participated, and gave of their time to make this event such a huge success.

Everybody should give themselves a big “pat on the back” and be very proud to be a member of such a fantastic community that gives back and helps with such an important cause.

Thank you, Robson Ranch Denton, for your generosity!