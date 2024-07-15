Robson Ranch Raises Over $15,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association

Lea Ann Kirby

Robson Ranch held the 6th Annual Alzheimer’s Golf Tournament on June 8. This year the Robson Ranch community raised the most money ever in the six years we have been having this event. All monies received went directly to the Alzheimer’s Association. The contributions came from golfers and non-golfers all over the Ranch, and we surpassed our goal for donations from our generous community.

Many thanks go to the golf tournament organizer Alice Wright and her committee and our director of golf, Craig Pullen, for being able to accommodate 151 players on a Saturday with 8 a.m. shotgun tee times. This was a “play for the cause” event with no formal format. It consisted of four-person teams playing golf and donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Thanks again to all who donated, participated, and gave of your time to make this event such a huge success.

Everybody should give themselves a big pat on the back and be very proud to be a member of such a fantastic community that gives back and helps with such an important cause.

Thank you, Robson Ranch Denton, for your generosity!