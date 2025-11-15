Robson Ranch Tennis Players Faced Off for Oktoberfest Fun

The temperatures were finally dropping, a light breeze was blowing, and all of the tennis courts were filled with doubles teams on the morning of Oct. 11 for the annual Oktoberfest Tennis Tournament. As with all Robson tournaments, the play consists of four 20-minute doubles rounds. At the end of each round, the teams turn in their number of game wins for the round and then either move up one court or down one court, depending on whether the team had the most or least wins in that round. Once on a new court, the teams are separated and a new 20-minute round begins. Players never play with the same partner twice during the four rounds.

When all the serves had been served, groundstrokes struck, overheads smashed, and lobs sent high (there tend to be lots of lobs at Robson), the winners of Oktoberfest were crowned. The woman’s winner was Connie McLaughlin, with Sue Berry taking a close second. The men’s side was even closer, with four players within two games of the winner, Scott Jenkins. Tied for second highest number of games won, Andrew DeBose and David Lucas faced off in a lob-off to determine who would take home the second-place prize, with Andrew hitting the lob closest to the baseline.

Oktoberfest and tennis fun and socializing are more than just what happens on the court. Later that afternoon, Matt and Charlesa Olmsted hosted the evening social where players compared their on-court exploits from the day—some good, some not so good.

Social events throughout the year are just one part of the very active tennis community at Robson Ranch. Whatever your level and whatever your desired frequency of play, the courts and potential opponents or partners are just waiting for you. Simply contact the Tennis Club at rrtxtennisclub@gmail.com. See you at the courts!