Robson Ranch Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour

Back by popular demand! Join us for the RR Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Get your tickets now to visit our six beautifully decorated homes, carefully crafted to spark your creativity and awaken your inner decorator. Tickets are $25, plus a credit card fee. This event is for adult Robson Ranch residents only.

The Holiday Home Tour will benefit the Denton Community Food Center.

Tickets can be purchased by cash, check, or credit card at the RR clubhouse on Nov. 17 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets may also be purchased online at the Women’s Club website at www.rrwomensclub.org. The tickets can be picked up at the clubhouse on Nov. 17 and 19 and Dec. 3 and 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. or on the day of the event at the RR clubhouse on Dec. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at homes on the day of the event.

Two homes will have wine pulls. Each pull is $20 (cash and checks only). The wine pull will benefit Journey to Dream. You could draw a bottle valued $75!

Holiday Home Spotlight:

Lisa and Scott Olson

We love reimagining our decorations each year, especially this year in a new home. We have an eclectic collection of all things Christmas. Each room is decorated in a different theme using a mix of new items and items collected over a lifetime.

Rosey and Tony Ross

Welcome to our Christmas home! The outside of our home is highlighted with “stars,” as is our outdoor theme in many locations around the home. This is to have guests focus on the “star of Bethlehem” as they enjoy the Christmas season. The outside also features “sparkle snow” in a snow-covered front yard and seven large Christmas trees along the side of the house. The inside has many unique features, such as a Snow Village tree (we designed and built), a Travel tree with ornaments from around the world from our various travels, an Aluminum tree (circa 1960s) with antique ornaments and toys, our Patio tree, and many unique Christmas décor features and displays throughout the house. We lean towards a more traditional Christmas decorating style while making it a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Kate and John Elsey

The architectural design of the Elseys’ home provides a classically sophisticated vibe in the main living area. In addition, a traditional touch flows throughout with collections of Santas, each with their own unique story or special meaning.

Paula and Ray Foster

We will have nine Christmas trees this year (two-foot to nine-foot trees). One of my trees I’ve been collecting for 35 years. They are called Annalee dolls. (My aunt started me on the collection!) I’m doing a golf tree for my husband’s den, too! The rest of the trees are traditional, which go with the room décor.

Donna and Jerry Wasson

Our home features seven themed trees, including a Cardinal tree with all the people we have lost, Nutcracker and Gingerbread trees, and our Family Ornaments tree. Outside we have lots of different decorations, including a wooden train whose cars are family names. There is even an engine with an opening for picture taking.

Becci and Dan Tomasek

Our home at Christmas time is reminiscent of our family’s home growing up. My formal tree is all glass, and many of the ornaments were my mother’s. I just elevated it. The rest of the trees are themed after the interests we enjoy, from golf to my Santa tree, displaying my collection of Santas I have collected my entire life. I like to keep my home elegant and timeless.