Robson Ranch Women’s Club Holiday Market—Thanks!

KD Rutherford
The Robson Ranch Women’s Club held their annual Holiday Market on Oct. 18. The turnout was fantastic, with more than 60 vendors, phenomenal sponsors, and generous raffle donors.
This year, the proceeds from the event benefited Our Daily Bread. Event coordinator Lorie Stockton reported preliminary proceeds to be $17,500.
We’d like to offer special thanks to our generous sponsors and vendors for their support:
Platinum Sponsorship
Grapevine Golf Cars
Gold Sponsorship
Adams Furniture
Altamira
Argyle Dental Associates, LLC
Susan Randall, DDS
Cool Screens
Dental Implant Center
Justin Family Dentistry
Proscapes
Longhorn Screens, Shades
Rose Realty Team
Silver Sponsorship
Farmers Insurance
La Vie Nails & Spa
Riata Physical Therapists
Z Bar Cattle Co.
Bronze Sponsorship
Brandt Travel
Ponder Family Dental
State Farm Insurance
Raffle Donors
1911 Beef
Lonesome Spur
Argyle Med Spa
Branded Bagels
Janet Marx
Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant
Chick-fil-A
Mister O1 Pizza
Donut Place
Northlake Café
Escapé Donuts
Nasr Brothers Jewelers
Elite Hair & Nail Salon
Pizza Hut
Infinity Nails
Pressley Design
It’s a Paw Thing
Vance Pumphrey
Jimmy John’s
River Blue Boutique
Justin Coffee Shop
Justin Nail Salon
Tyler Clark Golf
Robson Ranch Farmers Market Vendors
Wise Nutrition 4 U
La Vie Nails
Kahwa Coffee Roasters
Z Bar Cattle Co.
Thanks to all of our visitors, sponsors, and vendors who made the Holiday Market a big success!