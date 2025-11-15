Robson Ranch Women’s Club Holiday Market—Thanks!

KD Rutherford

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club held their annual Holiday Market on Oct. 18. The turnout was fantastic, with more than 60 vendors, phenomenal sponsors, and generous raffle donors.

This year, the proceeds from the event benefited Our Daily Bread. Event coordinator Lorie Stockton reported preliminary proceeds to be $17,500.

We’d like to offer special thanks to our generous sponsors and vendors for their support:

Platinum Sponsorship

Grapevine Golf Cars

Gold Sponsorship

Adams Furniture

Altamira

Argyle Dental Associates, LLC

Susan Randall, DDS

Cool Screens

Dental Implant Center

Justin Family Dentistry

Proscapes

Longhorn Screens, Shades

Rose Realty Team

Silver Sponsorship

Farmers Insurance

La Vie Nails & Spa

Riata Physical Therapists

Z Bar Cattle Co.

Bronze Sponsorship

Brandt Travel

Ponder Family Dental

State Farm Insurance

Raffle Donors

1911 Beef

Lonesome Spur

Argyle Med Spa

Branded Bagels

Janet Marx

Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant

Chick-fil-A

Mister O1 Pizza

Donut Place

Northlake Café

Escapé Donuts

Nasr Brothers Jewelers

Elite Hair & Nail Salon

Pizza Hut

Infinity Nails

Pressley Design

It’s a Paw Thing

Vance Pumphrey

Jimmy John’s

River Blue Boutique

Justin Coffee Shop

Justin Nail Salon

Tyler Clark Golf

Robson Ranch Farmers Market Vendors

Wise Nutrition 4 U

La Vie Nails

Kahwa Coffee Roasters

Z Bar Cattle Co.

Thanks to all of our visitors, sponsors, and vendors who made the Holiday Market a big success!