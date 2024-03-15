‘Robsons Greatest Hits: 20 Years of Memories’

Frances Hackley

The Robson Ranch Community Choir will present their spring concert on April 20 at 7 p.m. and April 21 at 4 p.m. The concert is titled “Robson’s Greatest Hits: 20 Years of Memories,” since, this year, the Music Club is celebrating 20 years of presenting Robson with concerts and musical events.

It has always been an objective of the club to offer musical entertainment for all to enjoy right here on the property—no driving, no traffic, and for goodness’ sake, no paying for parking! The mission began with Joe and Tawana Arnett assembling a choir for a Veterans Day concert. (go to our website rrmusicclub.com for the full story of the club’s beginning). Soon members like Sue Solometo and others began karaoke. Throughout the years, more concerts, dances, and karaoke ensued. The concerts have become a wonderful demonstration of the talent Robson is privy to within its confines. Under the proficient direction of Dr. Arturo Ortega, who brings brilliant musicians as well, and the gifted accompaniment of Paul Lees, concerts have become more polished, allowing the “golden-aged” choir to shine. Shine it will for this most special of concerts! I say it will be more like a “beam” of brilliantly executed musical compositions.

The “greatest hits” were painstakingly chosen out of many magnificent, memorable performances over the past 20 years. The choir will perform well-loved songs, such as a Phantom of the Opera medley, “Shenandoah,” “Over the Rainbow,” and “What I Did for Love.” Aimed at walking down memory lane, a wonderful assortment of doo-wop songs like “Teenager in Love,” “Book of Love,” “Save the Last Dance,” and “Goodnight Sweetheart” will also be performed. The men are reaching back to their melancholy performance of “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables and an ethereal rendition of “Hallelujah” from Shrek, sure to get the waterworks flowing.

Not to be outdone by the fellas, the ladies take it back to the ‘60s with a cheeky medley that includes “Johnny Angel,” “It’s My Party,” and “I Only Want to Be with You,” songs that take you back to when your biggest worry was whether there was a hole in your fishnets, or do I need more Dippity Do? One of your favorites may just be in the mix!

Make sure to mark your calendars for this momentous and most special of concerts. We would love for you to help us set an attendance record! Tickets are on sale via PayPal for $16. Clubhouse sales are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. from April 1 through April 19 for $15.

The club is also supporting the Borman Elementary Orchestra in raising funds for their program. Please consider this talented group of young musicians. Donate on our website, rrmusicclub.com.

Also on sale now, link to purchase tickets to the Rough Riders game on May 26 where the Robson Choir will start the game by singing the national anthem! Come support your Robson Choir!