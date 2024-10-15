Rock & Roll Martini Group Rocks Jimmy Buffett

Dave Parker

The house band (host) for the September get-together of the Rock & Roll Martini Group was Susan Hebert. Susan chose Jimmy Buffett as the featured music for the evening. Jimmy Buffet was a singer-songwriter known for his beach, sailing, and Margaritaville brand. Susan served up shredded pork sandwiches and brisket baked beans. The Rockers (members) and guests added appetizers and desserts. The martinis/drinks for the evening were strawberry, blueberry, and classic margaritas.

No screen doors or martini glasses were harmed during the party. Until next month, Rock On!