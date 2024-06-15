Rockin’ Red Ranchers Master the Art of Terrarium Design

Peggy Backes

On a sunny day in May, the Rockin’ Red Ranchers met at True Leaf Studio located in Denton to create custom terrariums. Taylor Bales, the store owner, provided instructions on how to compose a terrarium, starting with a bottom layer of gravel, followed by soil specially developed for terrarium use. The plants available included two types: succulents and (as Taylor referred to them) fluffy, soft, tender plants. Since one type requires more sun than the other, the two types should never be mixed in a terrarium. Besides the plants, a choice of decorative items was available to complete the small garden in glass. The real fun began when we selected one of three sizes of glass terrariums. Deciding which plants to use among the many available was a challenge we joyfully accepted! An equally large number of decorative items was offered, such as rocks, bangles, glitter, and decorative sticks. Finally, we were able to assemble them following Taylor’s instructions.

In the end, every terrarium was unique and reflected its owner’s personal taste. Everyone left True Leaf Studio with a smile on her face. We rewarded ourselves for our hard work with lunch at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.