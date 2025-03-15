RR Women’s Club Chocolate and Wine Tour

KD Rutherford

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club had 52 ladies enjoy a fabulous tour to four highly recognized chocolate businesses. Along the way, they were entertained by a fun and enthusiastic host! The bus tour visited the following venues:

Lizzie Lu’s Luxury Treats (Las Colinas)

T’Juanna Jones honors the legacy of her grandmother Lizzie by creating chocolates, cakes, and cookies in a variety of irresistible flavors inspired by Lizzie’s treasured recipes. These include chocolate bark, Shookies cookies, butter cakes, and more. We tasted the chocolate bark. Yummy!

Kate Weiser Chocolate

Kate Weiser, one of the most inventive chocolatiers in America, owns one of the most popular shops in the Trinity Groves restaurant incubator area. Her chocolates, which include combinations such as passion fruit praline and lavender apricot, are color-splashed works of confectionery art. We were able to sample two of her signature bonbons.

Botolino Gelato

They have perfected the Italian art of gelato making, with uncommon attention to detail and flavor. The shop was named Best Ice Cream in Dallas and also took one of the top awards at the recent Dallas Gelato Festival. We were all given a gelato, which was delicious.

Le Reve Patisserie

Since opening his French bakery several years ago, owner Andy Pham has received accolades for his pastries, which include wonderful macarons, croissants, and other exquisite creations. We had a chocolate croissant, which we took on the bus on the way home.

Besides all these treats, we enjoyed a selection of wine on the bus going and coming. A wonderful time was had by all.