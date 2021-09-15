RRWGA Eclectic Event

Lea Ann Kirby

One of the favorite events of the Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association (RRWGA) was held on July 12 and July 13. This event is a two-day event. On the second day of the event, you can try to better your score (a do-over day) and the best overall net score of the two days determined the winners! There was also a “most improved” award for each flight.

The committee for this event was Mary Burke, Ana Corey, Jayne Gornik, Bev Anderson, and Connie Griswold. Lots of planning went into this event and each of the 67 participants received a door prize that was waiting for them at the after-play luncheon on the second day. Thank you, ladies, for putting on such a great event for the RRWGA.

There was a “Special Fun” drawing for three winners for a 9 Hole Caddie award. These drawings were held throughout the luncheon and the winners were:

Paula Hayes with Steve Zaudtke of Zaudtke Golf

Linda Knightly with Craig Pullen the Director of Golf for Wildhorse Golf Club

Gale Hicks with Tyler Clark of Lone Star Golf Academy

The winners of this event were:

Most Improved from all five Flights:

Susan Miloser, Paula Bone, Jayne Gornik, Connie Metzler, and Linda Watrak

Flight 1 winners:

Ann Brehm, Sheri Watkins, Gale Hicks

Flight 2 winners:

Diane Bent, Jennifer Orsbun, Barb Bettiga

Flight 3 winners:

Sue Halsted, Vickie Moses, Joy Pashby

Flight 4 winners:

Jackie Williams, Ryoko Stevlingson, Yvonne Callaway

Flight 5 winners:

Peggy Puckett, Chris Hagan, Chris Root