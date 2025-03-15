Sentimental Journey Barbershop Quartet Comes Back to the Ranch!

Cynthia Drury

Sentimental Journey Barbershop Quartet returns to the Robson Ranch clubhouse for a free concert on March 26 at 6:30 p.m. You are invited to come and hear this harmonious and entertaining quartet! They have been featured on KISS FM, KTVT Channel 11, and have sung with the Fort Worth Symphony at Bass Hall, Six Flags Holiday in the Park, Christmas Music Specials, Concerts in the Gardens, as well as many other venues. Sentimental Journey is an official barbershop quartet registered with the Barbershop Harmony Society since August of 1994 (per their website). This is a concert you won’t want to miss!

Fellowship At The Ranch Church is hosting this concert on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. The clubhouse doors will open at 6 p.m. Free tickets are required to attend.

Tickets will be available at the Robson Ranch clubhouse from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates: March 12, 17, 19, and 24 or until all tickets are distributed. Tickets are also available on Sundays from 10 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Worship Service at Fellowship At The Ranch Church in the Robson Ranch clubhouse. In addition, tickets are available on our website www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com on the Activities tab, Community Event button, beginning March 10 at 9 a.m. This will take you to the Registration page.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to participate in a “freewill” offering benefiting the Freedom Food Pantry in Denton, a food source for those in need. With the goal of eliminating hunger, the pantry clients can shop for the foods they need. “We offer more than just food. We offer prayer, hope, and, if needed, a way off the streets and into one of our homes.” (Denton Freedom House Ministries website). The Freedom Food Pantry is one of the ministries of Denton Freedom House Ministries.

Fellowship At The Ranch Church is delighted to bring this special concert to the residents of Robson Ranch and their families. Fellowship At The Ranch is a non-denominational church that meets each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in our beautiful Robson Ranch clubhouse. For more information, please visit our website www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com.

One of the friendliest churches, right in your own backyard!