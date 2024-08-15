Sigma Chi Brothers Celebrate 4th of July

Dave Parker

The Sigma Chi Brothers at Robson Ranch held their annual float decorating party on July 3 at the Chapter House. The Brothers and Sweethearts feasted on Jack Daniel’s pulled pork and jalapeño cheese brats. Three wonderful salads and a peach cobbler filled the table. Two special guests were present. Brother Justin Lemish brought his young son and pledge Trent and also his beautiful Sweetheart Alex. Brother Mick Fox began the feast with a prayer. The next morning, on the 4th of July, the Brothers gathered at the Chapter House to finish decorating the Sigma Chi float and load the adult beverages. Brother John Humphries brought bagels and cream cheese for the hungry Brothers. Brother Mick Fox’s son Clint hooked up his 4-wheel drive and pulled the float to the starting area with his 5,000-watt stereo blasting Animal House songs. (Sorry about the hearing loss!) The Brothers loaded up their squirt guns and were off to the parade route. They stopped to pick up Honorary Sweetheart Amelia.

The Brothers remain on double secret probation at the Ranch! Any Sigma Chi’s living at the Ranch who would like to join the group should contact Brother John Humphries at [email protected].