‘Songs of Freedom’—Big Swing’n Band Club Presents Texas Jazz All-Stars

TeJAS, short for Texas Jazz All-Stars, will be in the Robson Ranch clubhouse ballroom on Saturday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. for your listening pleasure. You say, “I’ve never heard TeJAS!” Yes, you have. They were previously the Keller Area Youth Jazz Orchestra. They are repeat performers here at Robson Ranch, having performed twice in 2022 and 2023. Texas Jazz All-Stars is still based in Keller, but these teenage musicians come from as far away as Azle, Weatherford, Frisco, and Ennis. The new name better describes where these young musicians are from and who they are: All-Stars! These young musicians range in age from 14 to 17. TeJAS don’t sound like kids. The Robson Ranch performance is part of their very busy summer tour. They are especially excited to play in the air-conditioned comfort of the clubhouse, since most of their 4th of July activities will be outdoors.

TeJAS is hard at work in rehearsal to ensure a crowd-pleasing song lineup. Since this performance is the weekend before the 4th of July, you can count on some patriotic fare with a few dance tunes peppered in the playlist. And they always set aside a moment to salute our veterans. TeJAS founder and executive director Gary Phillips will emcee the event, and two musical sets will be directed by Mr. Dimas Delgado.

Tickets are $15 each and will be on sale Monday, June 17; Wednesday, June 19; Friday, June 21; Monday, June 24; and Wednesday, June 26, at the clubhouse foyer from 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets can also be purchased in advance via Venmo and Zelle. (Scan the QR codes shown here.) Advance purchased tickets will be held at the Will Call table for pick-up the day of the event. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door the day of the event. Cash, check, Venmo, Zelle, or credit card will be accepted at the door. We can accommodate reserving a table for 8 or 10 people in a group. Please indicate that is what you want to do when purchasing your tickets. There will be open table seating, a dance floor, and a cash bar.

Arrive early, as we expect a large attendance. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the music event starts at 6:30 p.m.