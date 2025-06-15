Support Our Troops Golf Tournament a Huge Success

Lynne and Bill Moore

Our 17th Annual SOT (Support Our Troops) Golf Tournament was our best one yet, making $30,167. We filled the course with 144 golfers, which included seven all-women teams. There was a record number of supporters and companies who donated to sponsor the tournament. Our Buy-Up Hole was a big success, as usual. We even had a Hole-in-One contest with a chance to win a new golf cart sponsored by Grapevine Golf Cars. A big thank you to the many volunteers who planned and worked on so many different aspects to make the tournament so successful. All the monies that were raised go to the troops whom we support, whether they are deployed or stationed at home. The weather also cooperated. We have only been rained out once in 17 years!

At the present time, we are supporting 98 troops, eight of whom are deployed in areas such as Guam, Qatar, Korea, Bahrain, Australia, and two in the waters. The deployed are each sent five boxes of goodies every month. If you have a family member or a close friend who is currently serving in the military, we would be proud to support them. You can pick up a form at the clubhouse to register them.

The Young Men’s Service League from Argyle comes to Robson Ranch every month except during summer vacations. They are young high school men who come with their moms to write to our troops and listen to a Robson Ranch veteran speak about their military experience. They also help us out on many occasions. They will probably be marching with us again in the 4th of July parade. They will be meeting again at the Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 17, since it is the beginning of the school year at Argyle High School.

In June and July there will be two days for flag displays: Flag Day on June 14 and Independence Day on July 4. We also offer flag kits for you to display the American flag on your lawn. They will be installed by a member of SOT. The flag kit costs $60 and includes the flagpole. If you just need the flag, it can be ordered for $30 and it will be delivered to you. We only use U.S.-made flags. To order these, contact Quinn Sowell at 940-262-1106.

Our next SOT meeting will be on Aug. 11 in the clubhouse at 1 p.m. You do not have to be a veteran to be a part of SOT. It is a non-political organization that supports those men and women who serve our country. We would love to have you be a part of it.