Tennis Club Elects Officers at Annual Meeting

Elected officers of the Tennis Club for 2025 are (left to right) President Armando Reyes, Secretary Dianne Dugan, Treasurer Jennifer Lucas, Vice President John Pantano, and New Member Welcome Jake Mackie. Tennis Club members listen to a facilities update.

Ralph Berry

January in Texas is not a great month for tennis, but even in the dead of winter there are days when players layer up to play in temperatures in the high 30s, or on any day when the temperature creeps up into the 50s, all the courts are filled. Tennis players are like that. They just need the rush of chasing down that drop shot. But January is a great month for an annual meeting and a fun dinner of friendship after. Electing officers and discussing general business, facilities, and financial issues for the club were the primary order of business at the meeting. Elected officers for the club for 2025 are Armando Reyes, president; John Pantano, vice president; Jennifer Lucas, treasurer; Dianne Dugan, secretary; and Jake Mackie, new member welcome.

The Tennis Club is the hub of tennis at Robson Ranch, with multiple friendly tournaments held throughout the year, lots of opportunities for scheduled drop-in tennis, several clinics and drills opportunities, coordination of courts for NETT (NorthEast Tarrant Tennis) or USTA (United States Tennis Association), and, of course, just connecting with other tennis lovers for matches year-round.

For information on any or all of these activities or to join the Tennis Club (just $20 a year), simply contact the Tennis Club at [email protected]. See you on the courts.