The Hot Yeah Concert and Dinner August 29

The Robson Ranch HOA presents The Hot Yeah! The event will include dinner and a concert at the clubhouse on Thursday, Aug. 29. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person.

The Hot Yeah is a Dallas/Fort Worth-area event and party band. They play anything from Elvis to Jessie J to Stevie Wonder to Beyoncé. The group’s musical prowess is tough to top. Most of them have played together extensively in other formats for more than a decade. They also like to party and have a good time. When you come to a Hot Yeah event, plan on singing along—you won’t be able to resist!

A buffet meal of Chicken Florentine, rice pilaf, and house salad is included. A cash bar will also be available!

Tickets go on sale Aug. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the activities director’s office. Cash, check, credit card, or your member account are accepted for payment.

Seating will be tables of 8 to 10 people.

For questions, contact Shelbi Berg at [email protected] or 940-246-1002. A vegetarian option is available when purchasing your ticket.