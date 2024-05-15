Cindy Groszkiewicz

Happy Potters members Paul Stolnacke and Carolann Boykin recently took a Throwing 101 class led by Cindy Witham. Our studio, located in the Wine Cup Room of the CATC, has four pottery wheels for use by trained members. If you are interested in learning the skill of throwing pottery on a wheel, you must first take the New Member Orientation class.

For more information on the Happy Potters, contact our club vice president Dawn Michelson at [email protected] or our president Linda Burleson at [email protected].