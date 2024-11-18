Time ‘Fries’ for the Fishing Club

Scott Baker

With a bounty of catfish (actually 102) from Richland Chambers Reservoir, caught and filleted, side dishes all planned, and the oil ready for the propane heaters, it’s gotta be Fish Fry time for the Robson Ranch Fishing Club!

No one knows who the first person was who said, “Let’s set up some tables, get some oil really hot, and fry up about a zillion fish.” With all the great-tasting fish we had on hand, it was time to bring friends and neighbors together to bond over deep-fried deliciousness and a time to create special memories and, of course, share those fish tales.

Now, let’s tempt the taste buds. What makes a fish fry great? Well, that depends. Regardless of whoever is frying it up, a common ingredient is the super-confidential, White House clearance, if-I-tell-you-I’ll-have-to-kill-you trade secrets for everything from the batter to oil temperature, and, above all, seasonings. Each cook’s blend of seasonings is passed down in what are assumed super-secret fish fry meetings where they wear special fish hats and repeat chants about Zatarain’s and Old Bay.

Everyone pitched in to churn out the crispy fried fish fillets, double-fried French fries, creamy coleslaw, sweet and tangy baked beans, and scrumptious desserts, all washed down with cold beer and iced tea. It was an enviable feast and an evening of bragging rights, each sportsman reliving how they alone wrestled the biggest catch from the waters.

The RR Fishing Club is the place for fishing, then frying, then fun, where there are always opportunities to cast a line and enjoy good company. We’re the keepers of the best hangouts where the fish are hitting. But you’ll have to come fishing with us if you want to discover the hot spots! Fair to say, what happens at Fish Club stays at Fish Club. But when asked to spin our best fishing tales, we’ll be happy to pull out our phones filled with photos to share with anyone and everyone.

The club is low-tech, with no website or social media campaign to drum up new members. It’s just word of mouth. Members come from all walks of life but have one thing in common: We all love fishing. We forge connections over life stories, shared hobbies, and, of course, the fresh catch of the day. We host monthly meetings, fish fries, and regular excursions in search of the big one.

Angling to join the RR Fishing Club and set your hooks in 2025? The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Wildhorse Grill Boardroom at 4 p.m. For any inquiries, comments, or suggestions, contact [email protected] or Scott Baker at 214-334-7664.