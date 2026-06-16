Tips from Road Runners

Angela Meyer

New Rules for Traveling to Europe and the UK in 2026

Robson residents heading to Europe need to be aware of two changes that may impact you at the border. While neither is a traditional visa, both affect how travelers enter and move through much of the continent. The European Union introduced the Entry/Exit System (EES) in 2025 and will introduce the ETIAS Travel Authorization later this year. These programs are designed to modernize security and streamline arrivals.

Entry/Exit System (EES)—Launched October 2025

Last October, Europe replaced manual passport stamping with a fully digital border tracking system known as the Entry/Exit System (EES). This applies to all non EU travelers entering 30 participating countries.

What EES does at the airport

* Captures a facial image and fingerprints

* Records passport details

* Logs entry and exit dates electronically

* There is no application or fee

This system automatically tracks each traveler’s 90 day limit.

ETIAS Travel Authorization—Expected in Late 2026

The second major change is the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), expected to launch in late 2026. ETIAS functions similarly to the U.S. ESTA program: a quick online pre screening required before boarding a flight to Europe.

Key details:

* Cost: €20

* Application: Online, requiring a passport, email, and payment method

* Approval: Often instant, but may take several days

* Validity: Three years or until the passport expires

* Purpose: Tourism, business, or short stays up to 90 days

ETIAS is not a visa and does not replace long stay visas for work, study, or residency.

Who Needs It:

Travelers from visa exempt countries—including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Japan—will need ETIAS approval before entering any of the 30 participating European countries.

What About the United Kingdom?

The UK is not part of the EU or the 30-country group. It has its own Electronic Travel Authorization (UK ETA) for short visits which is already in effect. There is a fee and you must apply before you travel.

Key Websites to Check

U.S. Department of State: www.travel.state.gov

ETA (UK): www.gov.uk/eta

ETIAS Website (for updates) www.etiaseu.com

For any travel, make sure you have at least six months left on your passport.

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