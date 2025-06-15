Trivia Night Extends Traditions Again

Trivia Night was another success, continuing a tradition of more than 20 teams competing in at least eight consecutive events! Seven teams have attended Trivia Night eight times in a row, while seven others have participated in seven events. Six teams have competed six times in a row! The Trivia Club appreciates and recognizes the loyalty of all these teams for supporting Trivia Night.

The remaining 10 teams were either slightly newer or composed of individuals who came together to form a competitive team. There’s always room for new players to purchase tickets in advance and join a new table. Everyone who attends is appreciated.

The May 1 Trivia Night proved to be one of the most competitive events, with tight final scores. Two teams tied for first place with 95 points each, while the third-place team scored 94. A playoff question determined the winners. Many other teams also achieved high scores, finishing within striking distance of the leaders! The first-place winners for the May 1 Trivia Night were the Rockers, followed closely by the Quizzards in second place. The Trivia Terrors secured a close third place.

While there is much competition to win, the true winners are all the players who enjoy an evening of fellowship while debating the answers and celebrating the correct ones. A silence falls over the room when the answer to each question is about to be revealed, followed by exuberant celebrations from those who got it right and groans from those who missed the answer. The Trivia Club awarded nearly $2,000 in prizes to individuals and entire tables. Prizes included gift cards to the Wildhorse Grill and Visa gift cards.

Thanks to all the participants, a donation from this evening was made to the Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas, one of the organizations highlighted that receives donations from these events. One hundred percent of the proceeds are donated to charities.

The next Trivia Night will be on Aug. 21, with ticket sales beginning on Aug. 6.

A sample of three questions is below, and the answers are at the end of the article:

What country grows the most oranges? What does a camel store in its hump? What person is guarded by the Swiss Guards?

The Trivia Club continues with new officers for 2025. Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch support the Trivia Club in staffing the program. Special recognition and thanks go to Marci and Rance Malcom whose computer skills enhance the game’s enjoyment!

We appreciate your support! We carefully review your feedback and constructive comments. We wish to provide a lighthearted evening enjoyed with neighbors and friends.

For questions or additional information, contact us at RRTriviaClub@gmail.com.

Answers: