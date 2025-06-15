Under the Bocce Sun Shines Bright

Under the Bocce Sun, champions Ball Knockers, runners-up

Lorraine Wilson

After several days of intense thunderstorms that brought heavy rain, tornado warnings, hail, and flooding, the weather cleared just in time for a perfect day of competition. On May 20, under blue skies and bright sunshine, the Robson Ranch Bocce Club hosted its Spring Season Playoffs.

The tournament began with the Sweet 16, featuring 16 teams split into two groups. Group A included You Bocce, Spin Doctors, Bocce-Lism, Ball Knockers, Wise Guys, Bocce Banditos, June Bugs, and Bocce Stella. Group B featured Hit & Run, Under the Bocce Sun, Texas Rollers, High Rollers, Keep on Rollin, Bada Bing, Garlic Knots, and Rock N Hole. An interesting fact is that the draw included three former champions: Bada Bing (a winner in its very first year), Keep on Rollin’, along with six-time champions Wise Guys.

Each match was played as a best-of-three series, with games capped at either 9 points or 20 minutes. Winners advanced to the Elite 8. Emerging from Group A were You Bocce, Ball Knockers, Wise Guys, and June Bugs. From Group B, advancing teams included Under the Bocce Sun, High Rollers, Bada Bing, and Garlic Knots.

The Elite 8 faced off in intense matchups, leading to the Final 4: Ball Knockers, Wise Guys, Under the Bocce Sun, and Garlic Knots. These teams battled for a spot in the championship round, where Ball Knockers and Under the Bocce Sun emerged victorious.

In the final match, Ball Knockers and Under the Bocce Sun played a tightly contested series. Ultimately, Under the Bocce Sun claimed the Spring Championship title, capping off an exciting day of high-level bocce under clear skies.

Looking ahead, the Bocce Club is preparing for a summer league with a major change—matches will be held indoors for the first time. The new season began June 2 and runs through July 28, with playoffs scheduled at the end. All matches will be played in the clubhouse ballroom between 2 and 9 p.m., depending on availability. The season will feature 24 teams, each playing seven matches. A minimum of four players will compete per team per match. Indoor play promises more consistent playing conditions and a welcome escape from the Texas heat.

Meanwhile, construction continues on the new bocce courts. Progress is steady, but the completion date remains unknown. As a result, the club’s contest tied to the court’s opening is still pending. Plans are underway for a grand opening celebration, but the timing remains a mystery for now.

Whether indoors or out, excitement around bocce at Robson Ranch is rolling strong.