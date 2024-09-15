UNT Music at Robson Concert Series Opens September 24

Becky Stanly McCollum

It is with great pride that we announce the opening concert of the UNT Music at Robson series, which will feature UNT’s Latin Jazz Lab Band. The opening concert will be held in the clubhouse on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $15 general admission and will be sold starting Aug. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Please see Shelbi Berg, HOA activities director, for tickets.

The UNT Latin Jazz Lab Band ventures into the musical fusion between the Latin American rhythmic expressions and the American Jazz compositional/improvisational forms. The members of the ensemble are students from the University of North Texas Jazz Studies program. The students perform multiple concerts every fall and spring semesters and have featured recognized guest artists such as Michael Spiro and others. In 2022 the group released 5th Harvest (2022), its fifth release since 2011. The UNT Latin Jazz Ensemble has also performed at renowned cultural and music festivals in Texas, such as the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival, the Alma y Fuego Latino Festival, Denton’s Hispanic Heritage Festival, and the Dallas International Festival. The group is led and directed by UNT percussion/jazz studies faculty member José M. Aponte.

For more information about programs in music, visit www.Music.unt.edu.

The ticket sales for this concert generously support a scholarship fund benefitting music students at the University of North Texas. To date, this fund has raised over $100,000 for the music students attending UNT, one of the premier universities in the U.S. for music studies. Additional concert dates in 2024 are Nov. 21, as well as February and April of 2025.

Volunteers to help with these concerts may contact Becky McCollum at [email protected].