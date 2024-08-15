We Love a Parade!

Cynthia Drury

Fellowship At The Ranch Church members joined in the Robson Ranch 4th of July Parade. They gathered together on the morning of July 3 for a golf cart decorating party and lunch. There was wonderful fellowship as people teamed up to add red, white, and blue decorations to each of the golf carts. When they were done, each golf cart had a unique, patriotic look. Afterwards, everyone gathered for a summer-style lunch of sandwiches, salad, and watermelon. It was an enjoyable time of decorating, food, and fellowship!

The following morning, the group met at the designated spot to line up for the parade. Prior to the beginning of the parade, they enjoyed muffins and conversation. Pastor Ed and Edie Jones led the Fellowship At The Ranch group, followed by 10 decorated carts filled with smiling, flag-waving participants calling out to the crowd, “God Bless America” and “Happy 4th of July!” The crowd responded by wishing us a “Happy 4th of July” as well. It was hard to say who had more fun—the parade participants or the crowds lining the parade route! After the parade, church members were already discussing ideas for next year.

The 4th of July Parade is just one of the many events Fellowship At The Ranch Church participates in. Watch for information on our next Community Event coming Sept. 22, when Fellowship At The Ranch Church hosts a concert featuring the Singing Women of North Texas.

To learn more about Fellowship At The Ranch Church, please visit our website www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com.

One of the Friendliest Churches right in your own backyard!