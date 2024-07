Kathy Wentworth with a big smile for a completed job Gayle Lee, the mastermind behind the cart wash, takes a turn at the hose. (Photo by Tara Riley)

The first day the golf course opens after aeration and unprecedented rain can lead to muddy golf carts. So, what better day to hold a cart wash? The Wildhorse Lady Niners Cart Wash was a huge success. With 38 volunteers and two lines for cleaning, the ladies washed, scrubbed, rinsed, and dried 130 carts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cart wash was coordinated by Gayle Lee, and all money raised will go to offset expenses for this year’s club.