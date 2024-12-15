WLN Holds Second Annual Championship

For the second year in a row, Joan Stewart was named WLN Club Champion. Angie Kramber won Flight 2. Machelle Burtless won Flight 1 and Closest to the Pin on day two. Marlene McNemar won Flight 3. Jayne Gornik won lowest gross score and Closest to the Pin on day one.

Cindy Voliva

Perfect weather greeted the 42 Wildhorse Lady Niners (WLN) who participated in the Second Annual Club Championship Oct. 22-23. The theme “Hooray for Hollywood” created an exciting and glittery backdrop for two days of golf, fun, and friendship.

The event kicked off with a cocktail party on Monday night before tournament play. Teams were announced and the tournament rules were covered. In addition, participants took part in a lively movie-themed game. Winners received golf towels in a Texas print. All golfers received “swag bags” filled with golf-related goodies, including a Bluetooth speaker with the WLN logo etched on it.

The first day of play started just a bit late after another golf league accidentally went out on the wrong course. Quick work behind the scenes led to the printing of new score cards and golf on a different course: WLN played on the West Course. On the second day, play took place on the North Course. Golfers were divided into three flights and a separate “Just for Fun” flight that wasn’t part of the competition. Each day, golfers recorded their gross scores and noted who was closest to the pin and who had the longest drive.

After two days of play, scores were totaled and handicaps were applied. In the case of a tie, the lowest score on the second day of play determined the winner. For the second year in a row, Joan Stewart won Club Champion with a net score of 70. As one of three people on the Championship Committee (including Deb Andrews and Lisa Miller), Joan was set to present the award and was stunned and speechless when she opened the gold Academy Award-style envelope containing her name. Unable to read the results, Co-chair Lisa Miller stepped in to read the card to those gathered. Of course, the crowd went wild, and Joan received a standing ovation.

WLN also presented awards to the winners of three flights. Flight 1 winner was Machelle Burtless with a net score of 73. Machelle also won Closest to the Pin for day two. Flight 2 winner was Angie Kramber with a net score of 73. Flight 3 winner was Marlene McNemar with a net score of 71. WLN also recognized Jayne Gornik for the lowest gross score of the tournament with a 91. In addition, Jayne won Closest to the Pin on day one.

Longest Drive winners were Carol Barry on day one and Linda Kriz on day two.

Special thanks to Craig Pullen, Val Bottoms, and Dave Hintz for their help with scoring and rules for this tournament and throughout the season.