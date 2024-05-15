WLN Holds Second Golf Academy

One of the rotations in the afternoon included 30 minutes on the driving range under the watchful eye of golf instructor Tyler Clark. WLN member Cynthia Shields worked on her putting on the practice green. Denise Gauthier worked on alignment at the driving range. Golf instructor Tyler Clark demonstrated a practice technique to help improve posture and swing.

Cindy Voliva

As a group, the Wildhorse Lady Niners (WLN) pride themselves on being a welcoming club that encourages individuals at all levels to enjoy their game. But if you are a brand-new golfer or new to Robson Ranch, showing up for tournament play each Wednesday can be a daunting proposition—at least in the beginning. One way the Niners have sought to ease the stress for inexperienced players is by holding an annual Academy. Volunteers created, developed, and delivered this year’s Academy, the second for WLN. This year’s committee included Lisa Miller, Dale James, Joan Stewart, Deb Andrews, Lucia Bone, and Jamey Siefert.

Seventy-three ladies took part in the day-long program. The morning session, held in the clubhouse, covered a myriad of topics: the GHIN program that is used to track handicaps, the software app used to track play and communicate with members, specific rules for playing on our course during our scheduled play (Golf Genius), pace of play, equipment needs, strategies for playing your best game, and the mind game that is golf.

After a break for lunch, the ladies reconvened at the driving range and broke into four groups. With the help of golf instructors Stephen Zaudtke, Tyler Clark, Dave Hintz, and Mike Camp, the groups rotated every 30 minutes to one of four stations. They received instructions and tips in putting and chipping, practicing swings at the driving range, and they even walked a hole on the course to familiarize themselves with features and obstacles.

With a little help from those who have been before them, the goal is to have everyone who signed up to play with the Niners feel comfortable with their surroundings so they can start improving their own game.