Women’s Club Gives Back

Dianne Ace

The Robson Ranch women’s club recently held a successful fundraising event, the home and garden show, in the Robson Clubhouse. The show involved a lot of hard work by the members, especially Mary Ann Church, its chairman, and her committee. As a result, the Women’s Club presented a check to the Denton community food center for $14,247.94. The Denton community Food center is an all-volunteer food pantry that provides emergency food assistance to families and individuals in the city of Denton and North Denton County who are struggling with food insecurity.

The women’s club is committed to giving back to our community through donations, time and financial support. Another organization which the women’s club supports is our daily bread through its pallet project. The members help gather and organize items for people who are transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing. They also volunteer at the center to help prepare meals.

In support of the Denton County friends of the family, last month the women’s club, in conjunction with sexual abuse awareness month, gathered donations of sweats and undergarments, personal hygiene items, and soft lovables for children in duffle bags to give to victims of sexual assault at the hospital after they have suffered a sexual assault incident.

This summer the members will be assembling back-to-school backpacks for elementary and middle school students which will be distributed by friends of the family.

Other organizations which the Women’s Club supports are the children’s advocacy center of north Texas and journey to dream. There are many opportunities for the members of the women’s club to participate in activities which help our community.

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club is open to all women residing at Robson Ranch. It is a 501(c)(3) corporation. More information can be found at our website: www.rrwomensclub.org.