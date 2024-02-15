Women’s Club Spring Fling Social!

Gayle Coe

The Women’s Club “Getting to Know You” Spring Fling Social will be on Tuesday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the clubhouse. Stop by with your friends and neighbors. All Robson Ranch female residents are welcome!

Are you looking for a club that offers fun while meeting new people? It is fundamental to the Women’s Club that connecting with our members creates a caring, fun, and supportive environment for everyone.

The Women’s Club offers monthly social gatherings for its members. The monthly luncheons include fellowship, entertainment, and education. Join us each month for a variety of programs and a buffet lunch. We enjoy an afternoon filled with visiting with our friends while meeting new acquaintances and learning about the special events the club offers.

The Women’s Club also offers you an opportunity to participate in a variety of community outreach projects, as well as volunteering opportunities, with an array of special events.

Let’s go! The Women’s Club also offers several day outings and an overnight trip—just for the fun of it! This is always an exceptionally fun time to get to know each other while having a great time!

Stop by the Spring Fling Social and learn about the Women’s Club! There will be games, prizes, snacks, and a cash bar!