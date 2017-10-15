12th Hoofs N’ Heels Annual benefits Support Our Troops

Okcha Cummings showing off Hat and Band, part of tee gift Sample of table decorations Boot and hat décor Event chair and co-chair Darlene Lamb and Cindy Sterling Linda Klovans at registration

Mary Beninato

What a wonderful event. We had 112 participants: 63 RRWGA members and 49 guests from WLN and outside clubs. Everyone received a great tee prize and goody bag. The format was 6-6-6: Scramble, Alternate Shot, Best Ball. There was an exciting twist on Hole No. 12. Each team could give a $5 SOT donation to have David Bowles drive the ball for them. The five flights were paid first, second and third place in each with Robson Ranch gift cards. We also recognized the closest to the pin and closest to the line (straightest drive) with prizes. The event included a delicious Italian-themed luncheon with door prizes and raffle prizes awarded to lucky winners randomly drawn from the players.

The tournament winners are as follows:

Flight 1: 1st Place Dee Derman, Deb Nortunen; 2nd Place, Kaye Lair, Diane Bent; 3rd Place, Patricia Sands, Jane Channault

Flight 2: 1st Place, Becky Lets, Sarah Ray; 2nd Place, Joyce Marshall, Edna Adams; 3rd Place, Pam Brosch, Althea Parent

Flight 3: 1st Place, Gabie Bull, Maritsa Roberts; 2nd Place, Dianne Smith, Barbara Stephen; 3rd Place, Bonnie Fickey, Darlene Lamb

Flight 4: 1st Place, Maggie Smith, Judy Markley; 2nd Place, Connie Mullins, Sallye Ortiz; 3rd Place, Connie Griswold, Carol Reinbeau

Flight 5: 1st Place, Angie Gay, Pam Titus; 2nd Place, Deb Reed, Cathy McConnell; 3rd Place, Connie Gay, Monica Bishop

The charity of choice was the SOT (Support Our Troops), accepted by VP William R. Wright.

Darlene Lamb and Cindy Sterling, chair and co-chair, worked for months to ensure the success of the tournament. They would like to extend a huge thank you to the following:

The approximately 30 sponsors who donated money, door and raffle prizes; David Thatcher, Tom Wright and the Pro Shop staff and David Bowles, Director of Golf; The H n’ H committee members and WGA Board, and all the ladies who jumped in to fill the goody bags, tee prizes and help with registration and decorating; Gil Ortiz and Guy Bent for organizing the MGA members who parked and assisted with the golf carts; Rhett Hubbard, Jeremy Trietsch and the Wildhorse Bar/Grill staff; Barb Bennet and Jeanie Martinez, Photography and Slideshow; Judy Markley and Sarah Etteridge, Luncheon coordinators; Ryan Coffman, Golf Course Head of Maintenance; and of course all of the participants in the tournament. Without all of you this tournament would not be the success that it was. Darlene said at the podium, “It takes a village.” That could not be truer.

You may view the entire list of sponsors and all of the photos on the website, www.RRWGA.weebly.com.