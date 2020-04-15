African American Social Group Celebrates Black History Month!

Tiffany Ramzy

During Black History Month (February), some members of the African American Social Group met for lunch at Rosako’s Soul Food and BBQ in Bedford, TX. It was well worth the drive. Additional activities and outings during the month included a visit to the African American Museum of Dallas for the famous Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, and a planned book discussion of From Scratch, A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, written by Texas native and New York Times bestseller Tembi Locke. The January book discussion was on Finding Chika by Mitch Albom. Lastly, in early March, several attended a “Night of Worship” with live contemporary Christian music and spiritual leaders from Kenya, hosted by Billy and Eltha Banks.