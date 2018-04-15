And when the fishing is done…

Scott Baker

Over the course of three days in January, members of the Robson Ranch Fishing Club traversed the waterways of the Laguna Madre in Rockport, Texas with professional guides and brought home hundreds of pounds of succulent red and black drum filets ready for cooking.

And cooking they did at the home of Scott and Vicki Baker for the traditional after-fishing get-together and dinner. Fried and baked drum were the hits of the evening with the main course accompanied by a variety of salads, coleslaw, rice casserole, and corn casserole. Topping everything off were cherry pie, peanut butter pie and lemon meringue pie for dessert.

With bellies full and fish tales told, everyone agreed the thrill of fishing doesn’t stop at the shoreline, it just picks up at the next reel cast. It’s found wading in rivers and leaning over bridges and boats, angling for the nibble that delivers every fisherman’s desire: tight lines! This simple pleasure is a metaphor for a good life – try your best, hope for the best, have days when you catch something and days when you don’t, but always, always be thankful for the sound of the water, the sun in the sky, and the chance to cast another reel.

Interested in dropping a line? The RR Fishing Club meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Wildhorse Grill at 5:30 p.m. For any inquiries, comments or suggestions contact RobsonFishing@gmail.com or Scott Baker 214-334-7664.