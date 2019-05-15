Aqua Zumba members meet out of the water

Carolyn Thomas

The third annual Aqua Zumba Luncheon met at The Grill in Robson Ranch recently. It was a fun and very successful social event. We had the opportunity to get to know many of our neighbors that we only see during our weekly Aqua Zumba classes. It was nice to spend some time with familiar faces.

Aqua Zumba is approaching its seventh anniversary at the Robson Ranch Denton.

Have you ever wondered what Aqua Zumba is? Aqua Zumba® is an invigorating, low-impact aquatic exercise that incorporates a traditional aquatic fitness workout with Zumba® music! It is for all fitness levels and especially great for people in need of a low-impact routine due to arthritis, joint issues, new to exercise, etc. The best part is, since most of your body is under water, no one can see if you are doing Salsa or the Cha Cha. You can even manage to keep your hair dry while in class. Depending on individual effort, a typical Aqua Zumba class will burn 350-700 calories.

The instructor Ming Schrader is certified by the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA) as a Group Fitness Instructor and Les Mills International Fitness as a Body Pump Instructor. She is also certified by Tivity Health as a Silver Sneaker Classic, Yoga and Circuit Training Instructor.

She is licensed by Zumba® Fitness as a Zumba, Zumba Gold, Zumba Toning, Aqua Zumba and Zumba Circuit Training Instructor and holds both CPR and AED certification.

Please come check out the class every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:45–10:45 a.m. First class is free.