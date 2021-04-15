Bridge at Robson Ranch

Alice Wright

Competitive Duplicate Bridge is still happening at Robson Ranch, just not face to face.

We are playing through the Denton Bridge Studio on Bridge Base online at www.bridgebase.com. If you need help getting online, contact Eddie Bigler at 303-842-9770.

Due to the nature of our game, we do not know when we will be resuming face to face games at the Ranch. It will depend on the vaccine and the guidelines of the American Contract Bridge League and the Robson Ranch guidelines. We are looking forward to resuming play at the newly redecorated clubhouse as soon as possible.

Here are your officers and their contact information:

Alice Wright, president at [email protected] or 214-906-3994.

Eddie Bigler, vice president at [email protected] at 303-842-9770.

Sue Russell, treasurer at [email protected] at 940-262-0244.

Our normal bridge games are on Mondays at 12:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., and Fridays at 12:30 p.m. If you have any questions, feel free to contact any of the officers. We hope to see you soon!